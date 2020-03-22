Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 695.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after buying an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,188,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after buying an additional 752,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after buying an additional 723,056 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

KMI stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

