Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,452.11 and approximately $198.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00342898 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

