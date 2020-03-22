Klimatas Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $9,775.22 and approximately $226.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00342545 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000253 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000935 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

