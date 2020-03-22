Knekted (KNT) Market Cap Hits $15,346.87

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Knekted token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and Crex24. Knekted has a market capitalization of $15,346.87 and $204.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.02724174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00189337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net.

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

