Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 2.20

News coverage about Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kraft Heinz earned a media sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Kraft Heinz’s score:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC remained flat at $$22.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,908,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

