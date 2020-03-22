Krios (KRI) Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Krios has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $8,778.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.02717385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00191056 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Krios

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,863,542 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io. Krios' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

