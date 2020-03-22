Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Stephens raised their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.77. 21,975,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,614,194. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. FMR LLC raised its position in Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 91,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kroger by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.