KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings. KVH Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.89 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 20.60%.

KVHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of KVHI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,945. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. UBS Group AG raised its position in KVH Industries by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

