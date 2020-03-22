Kyber Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.44 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $81.44 million and $23.23 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00007524 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Binance, Kyber Network and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.02671112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00192569 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,322,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,690,943 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Coinone, Ethfinex, Tidex, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Gate.io, Coinrail, Huobi, CPDAX, Neraex, TDAX, Cryptopia, OKEx, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Zebpay, Liqui, IDEX, DEx.top, Livecoin, Binance, COSS, Poloniex and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

