KZ Cash Price Hits $0.0469 on Top Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $73,394.68 and approximately $3,203.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.