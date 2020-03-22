L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in L Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

