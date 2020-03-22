L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $4.32 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average is $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

