Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 177.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,310 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $18,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

