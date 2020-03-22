Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Achieves $1.59 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $9,547.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 72.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036373 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

