Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.74.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.12. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

