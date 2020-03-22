LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of LCI Industries worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 743.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 278,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

