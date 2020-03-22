Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEGH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $60,376.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,241,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,656,807.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $107,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,230,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock worth $513,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 67,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $273.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.73.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

