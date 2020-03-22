Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2,462.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 686,810 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,341,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,164,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $34.08. 8,359,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,023. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

