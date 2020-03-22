LEOcoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Bit-Z. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $320,652.80 and approximately $134.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,881.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.02105556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.03495974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00610568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00658778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00078664 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00513651 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017065 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, LEOxChange, Bit-Z, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.