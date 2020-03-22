Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $150.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

In related news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,760.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

