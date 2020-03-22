Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post sales of $7.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $41.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $125.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $242.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 303.98%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXRX. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply