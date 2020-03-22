Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post sales of $7.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $41.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $125.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $242.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 303.98%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXRX. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.