Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $33,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dumont Global LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after purchasing an additional 227,578 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

LBRDK opened at $90.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

