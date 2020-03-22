Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,441 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $91,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter valued at $1,756,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,345,000 after acquiring an additional 48,161 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $90.67 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.75.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

