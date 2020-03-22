LIFE (LIFE) Price Down 1.3% This Week

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. LIFE has a total market cap of $682,397.70 and approximately $1,661.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.02771232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00194059 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.