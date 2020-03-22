LIFE Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,029.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $612,743.37 and $2,029.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.02714265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00189480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.