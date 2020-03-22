Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Given $8.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 51,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $109.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

