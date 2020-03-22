Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $844,463.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00025509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00615314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007928 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

