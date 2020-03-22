Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00025583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00610568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008798 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.