LikeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $3,605.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00054252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.63 or 0.04329720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00068959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038223 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003846 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,217,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,395,450 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

