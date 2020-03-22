LINA Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,766.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One LINA token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LINA has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $73,766.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.02732516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00189672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,174,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

