Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGF.A. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of LGF.A stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.87. 3,452,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,458. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.57 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

