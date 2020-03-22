LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $49,853.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 360.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,028,975,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,561,345 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

