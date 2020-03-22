LiquidApps Hits Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $3.71 million and $49,387.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,029,020,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,606,291 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

