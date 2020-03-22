Liquidity Network (LQD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45,361.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $703,931.34 and $45,361.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.02699483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00191736 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

