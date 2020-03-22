Lisk Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00016635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Lisk has a total market cap of $123.63 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014768 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005991 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,738,692 coins and its circulating supply is 122,652,981 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, YoBit, CoinEgg, Coindeal, Bit-Z, BitBay, Huobi, Coinroom, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Gate.io, Coinbe, OKEx, Cryptopia, Exrates, COSS, Bitbns, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

