Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stake Trimmed by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,190 shares during the quarter. Livongo Health makes up 4.8% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 4.85% of Livongo Health worth $114,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have commented on LVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of LVGO stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $22.55. 7,168,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,594. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

