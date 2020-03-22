Lobstex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105,513.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $276,918.90 and approximately $105,513.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00341976 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000294 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,884,428 coins and its circulating supply is 18,884,416 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

