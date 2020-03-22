LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 1-Day Volume Tops $55,433.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $184,362.86 and approximately $55,433.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004794 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00362483 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001097 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015671 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002236 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004984 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

