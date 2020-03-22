LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $173,313.50 and $37,412.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004796 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00355820 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00001060 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016611 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002088 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004918 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

