LockTrip 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,605.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $16,605.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

