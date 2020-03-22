Loom Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.02717385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00191056 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,354,648 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Allbit, GOPAX, Binance, IDEX, Bitbns, Upbit, Fatbtc, Kucoin, DEx.top, Tidex, Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit, Coinbe, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.