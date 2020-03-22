Loopring Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Loopring has a total market cap of $28.80 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.02671112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00192569 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,621,206 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, Tokenomy, Bitbns, OTCBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Bittrex, AirSwap, Binance, DragonEX, YoBit, Upbit, Bithumb, CoinExchange, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

