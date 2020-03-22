Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 3,789 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.49% of Novanta worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 17,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,893 shares of company stock worth $2,415,381 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVT opened at $69.38 on Friday. Novanta Inc has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

