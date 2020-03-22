Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.40 Million Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 184.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 288,188 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.91% of Veracyte worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after buying an additional 194,825 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 203,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,541,000.

Several brokerages have commented on VCYT. BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $946.03 million, a PE ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $712,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,501 shares of company stock worth $1,870,440. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

