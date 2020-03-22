Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $14.54 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,696 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.04% of Kornit Digital worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kornit Digital by 27.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $25,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. Kornit Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

