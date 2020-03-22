Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 284,305 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth about $5,005,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $599,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,248,684.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,148. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.