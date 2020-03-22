Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of F5 Networks worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $168.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.