Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 171,726 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,726 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Trupanion worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $23.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.69 million, a P/E ratio of -397.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $144,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $715,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

