Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 229,401 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229,401 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.66% of Willdan Group worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 364,718 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 509,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 286,520 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 378,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 351,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

WLDN opened at $18.76 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. BidaskClub cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.