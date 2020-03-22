Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 29,392 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.13% of Upland Software worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Upland Software by 525.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 73.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Upland Software by 57.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $618.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Upland Software Inc has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

